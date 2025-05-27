Left Menu

CM Yogi Reinforces Cultural Heritage with Major Development Initiatives in UP

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced significant developments for Sant Kabir Nagar and held a Janta Darshan in Gorakhpur. Projects including infrastructure and rejuvenation of sacred sites like Baba Tameshwarnath Dham aim to boost cultural identity and the regional economy, while protecting local interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a Janta Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple, listening to public grievances and demands. His visit follows the inauguration of 528 development projects worth Rs 1,515 crore in Sant Kabir Nagar on Monday.

Addressing the ceremonies, CM Adityanath highlighted government efforts to revitalize Baba Tameshwarnath Dham, aiming to transform it into a prominent pilgrimage site. The plan adopts Ayodhya and Kashi as models, featuring a new corridor for safe and convenient access for devotees. The CM assured the local community of rehabilitation plans to prevent displacement.

Yogi noted the success of similar projects in Ayodhya and Varanasi, expressing optimism for Baba Tameshwarnath Dham's development. He called for action to ensure swift approval of related proposals, emphasizing both infrastructure and cultural identity. Moreover, CM Yogi praised efforts to revitalize Sant Kabir Nagar's economy through projects spanning tourism, healthcare, and more, coupled with employment gains from the ODOP scheme.

