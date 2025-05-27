Gangwal Sheds Billions in IndiGo Blockbuster Stake Sale

In a major financial maneuver, InterGlobe Aviation promoter Rakesh Gangwal, alongside his family trust, divested a 5.7% stake in IndiGo, pocketing USD 1.33 billion through a block deal.

Spearheaded by investment banking giants Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and J.P. Morgan India, this deal involved the offloading of 2.2 crore shares at Rs 5,175 each, marking a strategic move in Gangwal's continued divestment from the airline.

This financial decision follows internal disputes over corporate governance and comes with stipulations, including a 150-day lock-up period for sellers, underlining the high-stakes environment surrounding the transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)