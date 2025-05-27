BSF Honors Fallen Heroes with 'Sindoor' Post Amid Cross-Border Tensions

In a solemn tribute to its fallen heroes, the Border Security Force (BSF) announced plans to name a post in the Samba sector 'Sindoor' and dedicate two others to personnel who lost their lives in a recent cross-border shelling incident from Pakistan. Shashank Anand, Inspector General of BSF's Jammu Frontier, highlighted the bravery of the jawans who perished in the line of duty while countering aggressive drone activity from the neighboring country.

On that fateful day, May 10, BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army Naik Sunil Kumar were killed when a drone dropped a payload on their position. The tragedy has underscored the dangers faced by Indian forces along the volatile border. Notably, women personnel from the BSF played crucial roles in front-line defenses during Operation Sindoor, with Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari and her team setting a commendable example of courage under fire.

The security landscape along the Line of Control and International Border remains tense, with ongoing reports of potential terrorist infiltration. Deputy Inspector General of BSF's RS Pura sector, Chiter Pal, detailed the force's decisive retaliatory actions against cross-border shelling and drone strikes. Meanwhile, IG Shashank Anand urged vigilance amid continuous threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)