Left Menu

BSF Honors Fallen Heroes with 'Sindoor' Post Amid Cross-Border Tensions

The BSF plans to name posts in the Samba sector after personnel who died during cross-border shelling. A post named 'Sindoor' honors their sacrifice. Women personnel led by Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari played pivotal roles in forward posts. Meanwhile, terrorist infiltration along the border remains a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:59 IST
BSF Honors Fallen Heroes with 'Sindoor' Post Amid Cross-Border Tensions
BSF IG Jammu Shashank Anand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn tribute to its fallen heroes, the Border Security Force (BSF) announced plans to name a post in the Samba sector 'Sindoor' and dedicate two others to personnel who lost their lives in a recent cross-border shelling incident from Pakistan. Shashank Anand, Inspector General of BSF's Jammu Frontier, highlighted the bravery of the jawans who perished in the line of duty while countering aggressive drone activity from the neighboring country.

On that fateful day, May 10, BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army Naik Sunil Kumar were killed when a drone dropped a payload on their position. The tragedy has underscored the dangers faced by Indian forces along the volatile border. Notably, women personnel from the BSF played crucial roles in front-line defenses during Operation Sindoor, with Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari and her team setting a commendable example of courage under fire.

The security landscape along the Line of Control and International Border remains tense, with ongoing reports of potential terrorist infiltration. Deputy Inspector General of BSF's RS Pura sector, Chiter Pal, detailed the force's decisive retaliatory actions against cross-border shelling and drone strikes. Meanwhile, IG Shashank Anand urged vigilance amid continuous threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025