India's Stealth Fighter Jet Push: A New Era in Aviation
India's defense ministry has approved a framework for developing an advanced stealth fighter jet, as part of an arms race with Pakistan. The project by the Aeronautical Development Agency involves the creation of a twin-engine 5th generation fighter. Initially, development will focus on a prototype, crucial as India's current air force numbers are declining, whilst neighboring China is expanding its capabilities rapidly.
India's defense minister sanctioned a framework for the creation of the country's most cutting-edge stealth fighter jet, according to the defense ministry's Tuesday announcement. This move occurs amid escalating arms competition with Pakistan, following recent military tensions between the nations.
The state-operated Aeronautical Development Agency is spearheading the program and plans to seek initial interest from defense enterprises to develop a prototype of the proposed twin-engine 5th generation fighter. The initiative is pivotal for the Indian Air Force, which currently operates a shrinking fleet primarily composed of Russian and ex-Soviet machines, reduced to 31 squadrons from the authorized 42, at a time when China's air force is rapidly advancing.
Last month's military standoff, involving sophisticated weaponry, marked the first significant deployment of drones by both nuclear-armed neighbors. In response, the Indian defense ministry announced collaboration opportunities with local companies for the stealth fighter program, inviting bids from both private and state-owned entities to further bolster India's military aircraft production capabilities.
