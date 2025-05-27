Left Menu

UAE's AI Campus: A Surge in Data Center Demand

The UAE is experiencing strong growth in power demand for data centers. This follows an agreement with the U.S. to build the world's largest AI campus outside America, marking a shift in previous restrictions due to concerns about technology access by China.

United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei highlighted a surge in power demand fueled by the expansion of data centers in the region.

Recently, the UAE and the United States entered an agreement to establish the largest artificial intelligence campus beyond American borders.

This move marks a strategic shift, overcoming previous barriers rooted in U.S. concerns over China's potential access to such technology.

