Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Propels Water Conservation and Industrial Growth Initiatives

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav led a water conservation drive at Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya Ghat, coinciding with sanitation worker recognition. During the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, he advocated for public pledges to save water. CM Yadav also addressed a conference heralding significant investment proposals expected to boost agriculture and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:26 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Propels Water Conservation and Industrial Growth Initiatives
MP CM Mohan Yadav perfroming Shramdaan at Sheetal Das ki Bagiya Ghat in Bhopal(Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spearheaded a significant water conservation initiative at Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya Ghat in Bhopal, emphasizing the urgency of water resource preservation. As part of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, he engaged in cleanliness activities and lauded sanitation workers for their indispensable service.

In a social media statement, CM Yadav asserted the necessity for public action in water conservation, noting the campaign aligns with the 300th anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar's birth. The government underscores its dedication to water sustainability, positioning it as a public responsibility to honor historical values.

Meanwhile, Yadav participated in the 'Food Processing Entrepreneurs' Conference' in Narsinghpur district, where substantial investment proposals totaling Rs 4,376 crore promise to generate over 6,100 jobs. With a focus on expanding food-processing industries, the government aims to enhance income and opportunities for farmers and energize regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025