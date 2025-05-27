Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Propels Water Conservation and Industrial Growth Initiatives

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spearheaded a significant water conservation initiative at Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya Ghat in Bhopal, emphasizing the urgency of water resource preservation. As part of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, he engaged in cleanliness activities and lauded sanitation workers for their indispensable service.

In a social media statement, CM Yadav asserted the necessity for public action in water conservation, noting the campaign aligns with the 300th anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar's birth. The government underscores its dedication to water sustainability, positioning it as a public responsibility to honor historical values.

Meanwhile, Yadav participated in the 'Food Processing Entrepreneurs' Conference' in Narsinghpur district, where substantial investment proposals totaling Rs 4,376 crore promise to generate over 6,100 jobs. With a focus on expanding food-processing industries, the government aims to enhance income and opportunities for farmers and energize regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)