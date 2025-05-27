India Eyes Third Spot in Global Economy Race: PM Modi's Bold Vision for 2047
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's pressing goal to ascend as the third-largest global economy. Celebrating India's jump to the fourth position, Modi stressed the imperative to become a 'Viksit nation' by 2047, calling citizens to prioritize domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign products.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the urgency for India to elevate its status as one of the top global economies. As India rejoices in its newfound position as the fourth-largest economy, Modi pointed to the greater challenge of reaching the third rank, reaffirming a non-compromising vision for India to become a 'Viksit nation' by 2047.
Speaking to an energized crowd in Gandhinagar, Modi harkened back to the nation's pride in overtaking the UK—a former colonial power—to become the fifth-largest economy. Though the advance to fourth place is celebrated, the motivation to climb higher, he noted, overshadows this achievement. By 2047, India's centenary as an independent nation, Modi envisions a developed India.
Modi announced plans for 'Operation Sindoor' to advance using Indian strength, urging citizens and businesses to focus on domestic products. Highlighting Gujarat's transformation from a land known for salt to one famed for diamonds, he stressed the importance of strategic planning for continued growth, potentially hosting the Olympics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
