Uttar Pradesh's Ambitious Mission: A Child Labour-Free State by 2027

In an ambitious move, the Uttar Pradesh government has set its sights on eradicating child labour across the state by 2027. Spearheaded by the Labour Department, a historic alliance between departments such as Education, Women and Child Development, and Panchayati Raj aims to address this pressing issue through innovative strategies and unprecedented coordination.

One of the greatest challenges in eliminating child labour is the lack of reliable data, an issue persisting since the last comprehensive census in 2011. To tackle this, the Panchayati Raj Department will spearhead data collection on working children and child labourers at the village level. This information will be pivotal for the Labour and Education Departments to implement child labour elimination programs effectively.

Cementing its commitment, the government is also targeting education and retention challenges among potential child labourers. Initiatives like the Bal Seva Yojana and the 'Naya Savera' scheme are being enhanced to offer education and rehabilitation opportunities. Public awareness campaigns, supported by NGOs and labour organizations, are also in the pipeline. This concerted effort aims to ensure that Uttar Pradesh emerges as a model state in the fight against child labour by 2027.