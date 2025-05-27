Left Menu

Ukraine's Minerals Sector Reboot: A Billion-Dollar High-Stakes Investment

Ukraine is revamping its minerals sector to attract investment and boost growth after years of war. A new minerals deal with the U.S. aims to unlock potential and fund projects. Despite challenges, efforts include reducing bureaucracy and improving access to geological data to enhance the sector's viability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:06 IST
Ukraine's Minerals Sector Reboot: A Billion-Dollar High-Stakes Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With its minerals sector battered by war, Ukraine is embarking on a strategic overhaul to tap into its vast natural wealth. Ecology Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk expressed optimism about a recent minerals deal with the U.S., which aims to draw significant investment to the sector.

The agreement, activated in May, is expected to bolster the sector's contribution to Ukraine's GDP, currently at a mere 4%. Despite ongoing conflict and occupation by Russian forces, Ukraine is focusing on updating its resource strategy, easing access to vital geological data, and reducing bureaucratic hindrances.

Strategic partnerships with the European Commission and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are essential components of this initiative, supporting digitization of historical geological data. Although the sector faces numerous hurdles, Ukraine's efforts are positioning its minerals industry as a potentially lucrative field for foreign investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025