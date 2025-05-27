Left Menu

LIC Profits Soar by 38% Amid Declining Income

Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a 38% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 19,013 crore in Q4 of 2025, despite a decline in total income. The insurer's annual profit rose by 18% to Rs 48,151 crore. A dividend of Rs 12 per share is proposed, pending AGM approval.

27-05-2025
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced a significant 38% surge in net profit, totaling Rs 19,013 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This comes despite a drop in total income, which fell to Rs 2,41,625 crore compared to Rs 2,50,923 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

While the income from first-year premiums saw a decline, falling to Rs 11,069 crore from Rs 13,810 crore, renewal premiums witnessed an upward trend, increasing to Rs 79,138 crore from Rs 77,368 crore year-on-year. For the full financial year, LIC's profit rose by 18% to Rs 48,151 crore, and the total annual income climbed to Rs 8,84,148 crore.

The LIC board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This proposal is subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

