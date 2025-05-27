Left Menu

Supreme Court Backs High Court in Bombay Jetty Construction Dispute

The Supreme Court declined a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision on a jetty's construction near the Gateway of India. The High Court must settle the matter before monsoon's end. Controversy rages over public hearing omissions and potential environmental impacts, but authorities cite public benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:13 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to consider a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's ruling that allowed the continuation of a jetty construction project near the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai. Headed by Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai, along with Justice Augustine George Masih, the bench instructed the Bombay High Court to resolve the matter before the monsoon concludes.

The refusal from the apex court came due to the ongoing consideration of the issue by the High Court. Residents who oppose the project, represented by their advocate, argued that a public hearing was not conducted for the 10-acre development extending into the sea. According to the residents' counsel, the project was misrepresented as a minor facility by the authorities.

Chief Justice Gavai emphasized global precedents for such developments, dismissing claims that the project is a VIP terminal. The Assistant Solicitor General argued that the petitioner presented misleading information, ignoring the numerous permissions obtained by the state. While residents expressed concerns about environmental impacts and local infrastructure alterations, the government maintains the construction aligns with public interest goals.

