Tahawwur Rana Seeks Court Approval for Family Contact Amid Ongoing 26/11 Investigation

Tahawwur Rana, a central figure in the 26/11 conspiracy case, has filed a petition with the Patiala House Court, seeking permission to communicate with his family while he remains in judicial custody. The plea requests access to jail-provided facilities for family interaction in line with existing regulations.

Rana's legal representative, Piyush Sachdeva, contends that as a foreign national, Rana deserves the opportunity to contact concerned family members, a privilege previously denied during his time in NIA custody. The NIA, however, opposes this request, fearing potential disclosures of sensitive information amid their ongoing investigation.

Recently, obeying court orders, Rana provided voice and handwriting samples to the NIA. This development follows his extradition from the United States for his suspected involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, an incident that remains a focus in India's pursuit of all those responsible.