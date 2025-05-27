LIC Posts 38% Surge in Q4 Profit Amidst Regulatory Challenges
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 38% rise in net profit for Q4 2025, reaching Rs 19,013 crore. Despite lower total income and first-year premium declines, reduced expenses and increased renewal premiums contributed to the growth. LIC's annual profit rose 18% to Rs 48,151 crore, maintaining market leadership.
- Country:
- India
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the nation's premier insurer, announced a robust 38% increase in net profit to Rs 19,013 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This significant profit surge was aided by a noteworthy reduction in management expenses, aligning with regulatory adaptations over the past year.
Despite witnessing a decline in total income from Rs 2,50,923 crore to Rs 2,41,625 crore and a decrease in income from first-year premiums, LIC's strategic management saw an increase in renewal premiums to Rs 79,138 crore. Overall, LIC's annual profit reflected an 18% growth, reaching Rs 48,151 crore.
Demonstrating continued market leadership, LIC's total assets under management grew by 6.45% to Rs 54,52,297 crore. The company also set a Guinness World Record for selling the most life insurance policies in 24 hours. LIC aims to further solidify its market share through strategic investments and innovative product designs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raymond Ltd Sees 40% Decline in Q4 Net Profit Despite Annual Growth
Tata Motors Q4 net profit falls 51 per cent to Rs 8,556 crore; revenue at Rs 1,19,503 crore: Company filing.
Balasore Alloys Overcomes Challenges: Net Profit Surges Despite Market Volatility
Shree Cement's Strategic Growth Amid Net Profit Decline
Zuari Agro Chemicals Q4 net profit down 65 pc