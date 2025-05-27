Left Menu

LIC Posts 38% Surge in Q4 Profit Amidst Regulatory Challenges

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 38% rise in net profit for Q4 2025, reaching Rs 19,013 crore. Despite lower total income and first-year premium declines, reduced expenses and increased renewal premiums contributed to the growth. LIC's annual profit rose 18% to Rs 48,151 crore, maintaining market leadership.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the nation's premier insurer, announced a robust 38% increase in net profit to Rs 19,013 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This significant profit surge was aided by a noteworthy reduction in management expenses, aligning with regulatory adaptations over the past year.

Despite witnessing a decline in total income from Rs 2,50,923 crore to Rs 2,41,625 crore and a decrease in income from first-year premiums, LIC's strategic management saw an increase in renewal premiums to Rs 79,138 crore. Overall, LIC's annual profit reflected an 18% growth, reaching Rs 48,151 crore.

Demonstrating continued market leadership, LIC's total assets under management grew by 6.45% to Rs 54,52,297 crore. The company also set a Guinness World Record for selling the most life insurance policies in 24 hours. LIC aims to further solidify its market share through strategic investments and innovative product designs.

