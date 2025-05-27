LIC Posts 38% Surge in Q4 Profit Amidst Regulatory Challenges

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the nation's premier insurer, announced a robust 38% increase in net profit to Rs 19,013 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This significant profit surge was aided by a noteworthy reduction in management expenses, aligning with regulatory adaptations over the past year.

Despite witnessing a decline in total income from Rs 2,50,923 crore to Rs 2,41,625 crore and a decrease in income from first-year premiums, LIC's strategic management saw an increase in renewal premiums to Rs 79,138 crore. Overall, LIC's annual profit reflected an 18% growth, reaching Rs 48,151 crore.

Demonstrating continued market leadership, LIC's total assets under management grew by 6.45% to Rs 54,52,297 crore. The company also set a Guinness World Record for selling the most life insurance policies in 24 hours. LIC aims to further solidify its market share through strategic investments and innovative product designs.

(With inputs from agencies.)