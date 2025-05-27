Nava Raipur: India's First AI-Driven Special Economic Zone Unveiled

In a groundbreaking development for India's technology landscape, Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh is set to host the country's first AI-centric Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This cutting-edge zone aims to spearhead the development of artificial intelligence and computer data technologies, supported by state-of-the-art computer systems capable of performing human-like reasoning. According to the Chief Minister's Office, this initiative will establish Raipur as a focal point for global digital operations, attracting major tech companies worldwide.

The project is backed by significant governmental support, including tax exemptions and legal relaxations, designed to expedite the advancement of new technologies within the region. Developed with an investment of approximately Rs 1000 crores by RackBank Datacenters Pvt. Ltd., the SEZ spans six acres and will feature a modern data center encompassing 1.5 lakh square feet. The development includes plans for four high-density data centers with a combined capacity of 80 megawatts, enabling robust digital networks across multiple states. State Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai hailed this as a transformative step towards a digital and self-reliant India.

RackBank CEO Narendra Sen emphasized the goal of making India self-reliant in AI technology. The data center will facilitate numerous job opportunities, including IT engineers, data specialists, and cybersecurity officers. Collaborations with local educational institutes will offer training programs to equip students for industry demands. Importantly, the initiative aims to extend its benefits to villages and small towns, reducing the need for relocation to tech hubs like Bangalore. By adhering to green building certification standards, the data center will integrate solar energy, water conservation, and energy-efficient technologies.

