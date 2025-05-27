Delhi HC Demands Affidavit in Sanoj Mishra Rape Case

The Delhi High Court has ordered a woman who accused filmmaker Sanoj Mishra of rape to file an affidavit confirming the truthfulness of her allegations. Mishra, who was apprehended by Delhi Police in March 2025, had previously been associated with giving a role to the actress Monalisa.

Justice Girish Kathpalia has instructed the prosecutrix to file the affidavit within two days and demanded a status report from Delhi police, as the current report fails to meet previous orders. Mishra's case is being reviewed as part of his regular bail application.

The court dismissed Mishra's anticipatory bail plea in March, leading to his arrest, and another bail plea was rejected at the trial court, prompting Mishra to approach the High Court. Allegations claim Mishra established relations without consent, coerced abortions, and threatened the woman.