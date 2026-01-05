Left Menu

Shocking Allegation in Village: Man Arrested for Assaulting Minor

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor girl in a village. The incident occurred while the girl was washing utensils. The suspect, a neighbor, fled after being confronted by family members. A case has been filed under relevant laws, and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl at a village, according to police.

The case was filed after the girl's father lodged a complaint. The suspect, a father of five and neighbor, allegedly attacked the 15-year-old when she went to wash utensils near a hand pump on Saturday evening.

Family members intervened upon hearing her screams, causing the suspect to flee. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim's statement has been recorded, and she's undergone a medical examination, said the Circle Officer.

