Shocking Allegation in Village: Man Arrested for Assaulting Minor
A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor girl in a village. The incident occurred while the girl was washing utensils. The suspect, a neighbor, fled after being confronted by family members. A case has been filed under relevant laws, and investigations are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A 42-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl at a village, according to police.
The case was filed after the girl's father lodged a complaint. The suspect, a father of five and neighbor, allegedly attacked the 15-year-old when she went to wash utensils near a hand pump on Saturday evening.
Family members intervened upon hearing her screams, causing the suspect to flee. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim's statement has been recorded, and she's undergone a medical examination, said the Circle Officer.