BJP Councillor Arrested for Fatal Shooting Incident

A BJP councillor in Haldwani, identified as Amit Bisht, allegedly shot a 22-year-old man, Nitin Lohani, resulting in the latter's death. The incident transpired late on Sunday night, according to the police.

Bisht, who has since been expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party, is currently in police custody. The shooting occurred at around 11.30 pm when Lohani, along with his friend Kamal Bhandari, visited Bisht's house to meet his son.

BJP Nainital District President Pratap Bisht confirmed the expulsion following the tragic event. The police rushed Lohani to the hospital post-shooting, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)