University of Liverpool to Launch First UK Campus in Bengaluru by 2026
The University of Liverpool, a member of the UK's Russell Group, announced plans to establish its first foreign university campus in Bengaluru by 2026. This initiative marks a significant milestone in UK-India educational collaboration, involving partnerships with local industries and academic institutions to enhance global education standards.
- Country:
- India
The University of Liverpool is set to open its first international campus in Bengaluru by 2026, as part of a significant UK-India educational collaboration effort. The announcement was made during a high-profile event attended by senior dignitaries from the Government of Karnataka, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, signaling a new era in cross-border educational cooperation.
This new campus, rooted in the university's renowned research-intensive culture, will help bridge partnerships with Karnataka's innovation ecosystem, offering programs in areas such as Business Management, Accounting and Finance, and Computer Science. The move aims to establish Bengaluru as a hub for world-class education, attracting students who seek to benefit from UK's prestigious academic standards.
University officials, including Vice-Chancellor Professor Tim Jones, underscored their commitment to fostering transformative education and research. The collaboration, echoed by Karnataka's Minister for Large & Medium Industries MB Patil, promises deeper academia-industry ties, benefiting sectors including electronics and biotechnology while enhancing Bengaluru's global profile.
ALSO READ
Prof. Upasana Mahanta: Trailblazing Indian Voice on Global Education Stage
IIFT Launches First Overseas Campus in Dubai, Expanding India’s Global Education Reach
GRMI and Rome Business School Forge Strategic Partnership for Global Education Excellence
VIBGYOR Schools Excel in Global Education
Global Education Meets Bengaluru: University of Liverpool's Breakthrough Campus