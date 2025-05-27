West Bengal Gears Up for Fresh Teacher Recruitment, Deadline Set for May 31

West Bengal's administration led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to launch a significant recruitment drive for teachers, adhering to a Supreme Court directive that mandates advertisement issuance by May 31. The recruitment pertains to the School Service Commission (SSC) case, combining legal diligence with administrative action.

Currently, a review petition is filed with the Supreme Court, which is on summer vacation. Chief Minister Banerjee emphasized a dual approach: proceeding with the recruitment notification and remaining adaptable depending on the petition's outcome. A mandate exists to finalize notifications by May 31 and complete recruitment by December 31.

The recruitment process will open for 24,203 teaching posts deemed vacant, following the High Court's orders. The government has planned extensive advertisement efforts and expressed commitment to ongoing employment for current teachers until December. Prospective candidates are encouraged to apply online starting June, with application windows extending till mid-July.

