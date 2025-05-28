Drug Dealer Sentenced as Trans Activist's Tragic Death Sparks Outrage

A New York City drug dealer was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin that led to the death of a prominent transgender activist. Michael Kuilan, 45, based in Brooklyn, was also ordered to pay restitution and forfeit significant funds and a firearm.

US attorney Joseph Nocella acknowledged the tragic end of Cecilia Gentili, an advocate for transgender rights and former sex worker, who died from the harmful mix of drugs. Kuilan, with previous felony convictions, faced severe charges at his federal sentencing in Brooklyn.

The incident stirred feelings across the community, highlighted by outrage during Gentili's funeral at St Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. Her death and advocacy work have spotlighted critical issues within the transgender and broader LGBT communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)