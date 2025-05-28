Left Menu

Drug Dealer Sentenced as Trans Activist's Tragic Death Sparks Outrage

A New York City drug dealer, Michael Kuilan, was sentenced to 19 years for providing fentanyl-laced heroin that killed transgender activist Cecilia Gentili. Kuilan has prior state convictions and was ordered to pay fines. Gentili, a notable advocate, was found dead from multiple drug intake in 2024.

Drug Dealer Sentenced as Trans Activist's Tragic Death Sparks Outrage
A New York City drug dealer was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin that led to the death of a prominent transgender activist. Michael Kuilan, 45, based in Brooklyn, was also ordered to pay restitution and forfeit significant funds and a firearm.

US attorney Joseph Nocella acknowledged the tragic end of Cecilia Gentili, an advocate for transgender rights and former sex worker, who died from the harmful mix of drugs. Kuilan, with previous felony convictions, faced severe charges at his federal sentencing in Brooklyn.

The incident stirred feelings across the community, highlighted by outrage during Gentili's funeral at St Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. Her death and advocacy work have spotlighted critical issues within the transgender and broader LGBT communities.

