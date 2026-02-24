Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds in Bangladesh Tribunal's Sentencing Procedures

The newly appointed chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, Amirul Islam, announced an investigation into alleged irregularities in the prosecution process that led to the death sentence of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Allegations include financial irregularities and corruption within the tribunal's proceedings.

Dhaka | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:07 IST
  • Bangladesh

In a significant development, the newly appointed chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, Amirul Islam, has announced an investigation into alleged irregularities within the prosecution process. This inquiry pertains to the controversial death sentence handed to the deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year.

The announcement follows the removal of former chief prosecutor Tajul Islam by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's new administration. Reports suggest accusations of corruption and financial malpractice, indicating the formation of a 'syndicate' to monetize the tribunal's proceedings.

These allegations, brought to public attention via a social media post by prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud, outline concerns over the trial's integrity. The accusations also point to potential manipulation involving key figures such as former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who reportedly turned state-witness against Hasina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

