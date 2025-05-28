Landmark Climate Lawsuit: Peruvian Farmer vs. German Energy Giant

In a landmark case, a German court is poised to decide whether a climate change lawsuit filed by Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya against energy giant RWE can proceed. The outcome could set a crucial precedent for future climate litigation.

Lliuya contends that RWE's significant carbon emissions have exacerbated the melting of Andean glaciers, threatening his home with increased flood risk. His case hinges on the attribution of 0.5% of global man-made emissions to RWE, arguing for a $17,500 contribution from the company towards local flood defense costs. RWE counters the claim, asserting its emissions should not single-handedly bear responsibility for global warming.

The court's decision, expected Wednesday, will scrutinize the potential flood risk to Lliuya's region and the broader implications of RWE's emissions on climate change. Regardless of the ruling, experts foresee the lawsuit reshaping the legal approach to climate accountability worldwide.

