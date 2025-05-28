PM Modi and Andhra CM Pay Tributes to NTR on His 102nd Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, famously known as NTR, marking his 102nd birth anniversary. Modi commemorated NTR's substantial contributions to the Indian film industry and society at large, particularly his efforts focused on aiding the impoverished.

In a message on X, Prime Minister Modi lauded NTR for his unwavering dedication to social service and his lasting legacy in cinema. Modi further acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh, led by Chandrababu Naidu, to fulfill NTR's dream of social empowerment.

Chief Minister Naidu also paid tribute, emphasizing NTR's pivotal role in social welfare. NTR's visionary initiatives in providing shelter, food, and clothing to the needy were highlighted. Naidu praised NTR as a social reformer who inspired respect for Telugu heritage worldwide and influenced democratic ideologies significantly. NTR, who passed away at 72, left behind a formidable legacy in films and politics.