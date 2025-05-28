Left Menu

PM Modi and Andhra CM Pay Tributes to NTR on His 102nd Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu honored NTR on his 102nd birth anniversary. NTR's contributions to film and society were celebrated, highlighting his dedication to the underprivileged. Both leaders praised NTR's impactful legacy on social welfare, democracy, and his achievements in cinema and politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:09 IST
PM Modi and Andhra CM Pay Tributes to NTR on His 102nd Birth Anniversary
Legendary actor NT Rama Rao (Photo/X@ncbn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, famously known as NTR, marking his 102nd birth anniversary. Modi commemorated NTR's substantial contributions to the Indian film industry and society at large, particularly his efforts focused on aiding the impoverished.

In a message on X, Prime Minister Modi lauded NTR for his unwavering dedication to social service and his lasting legacy in cinema. Modi further acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh, led by Chandrababu Naidu, to fulfill NTR's dream of social empowerment.

Chief Minister Naidu also paid tribute, emphasizing NTR's pivotal role in social welfare. NTR's visionary initiatives in providing shelter, food, and clothing to the needy were highlighted. Naidu praised NTR as a social reformer who inspired respect for Telugu heritage worldwide and influenced democratic ideologies significantly. NTR, who passed away at 72, left behind a formidable legacy in films and politics.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025