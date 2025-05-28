Left Menu

Markets on Edge: Japanese Yen Steady Amidst Bond Market Turmoil

The Japanese yen held stable against the dollar as bond market fluctuations highlighted fiscal worries globally. Japan's long-term bond auction saw weak demand, while U.S. Treasury yields rose. The dollar strengthened due to positive economic data and easing trade tensions. Fiscal concerns remain for investors globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:27 IST
The Japanese yen held firm on Wednesday amidst upheaval in bond markets, drawing attention to the fiscal health of major global economies. Market conditions saw the yen trading flat at 144.445 per dollar following a significant drop, as Japan considered reducing issuance of long-term bonds in response to rising yields.

Japan's 40-year bond yields surged to a record, driven by debt concerns domestically and internationally, notably in the U.S. Weak demand characterized Japan's bond auction, raising flags about global debt trajectories. U.S. Treasury yields also elevated, yet market reactions remained subdued.

Despite fiscal challenges highlighted by a U.S. credit downgrade, the dollar benefited from favorable economic data and trade relief initiatives. In contrast to the international atmosphere, the euro weakened while the pound and New Zealand dollar showed relative stability amid fluctuating market dynamics.

