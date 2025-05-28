Left Menu

India's Bumper Wheat Harvest Quashes Import Predictions

India's abundant wheat harvest is set to satisfy domestic needs without the need for imports, contradicting earlier market predictions of required overseas supplies. The Food Corporation of India has recorded its highest procurement in four years, easing global market pressures and boosting national stock levels.

India's significant wheat harvest is expected to fulfill domestic consumption, dispelling earlier speculations that the nation would need to import the staple grain. This development is a relief for the global market, putting downward pressure on international wheat prices.

The Food Corporation of India has acquired 29.7 million metric tons of the new-season wheat from local farmers, marking the highest procurement figure in four years. This boost is attributed to early state inventory purchases indicating a 4-million-ton increase in crop yield from last year, as assessed by government and industry officials.

With about 44 million tons of wheat in the stockpile, India's supply comfortably exceeds the annual requirement for its welfare program, which feeds nearly 800 million citizens. This strong internal production outlook negates the necessity for wheat imports and maintains market stability despite the adverse weather conditions and export bans experienced in recent years.

