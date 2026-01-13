Left Menu

Alarming Paddy Procurement Mismanagement in Odisha

The BJD has criticized the Odisha state government for its mismanagement of paddy procurement, highlighting closed mandis in eight districts and underpayment to farmers. The situation has led to protests, with the BJD threatening intensified movements if issues are not resolved promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday expressed concern over the dire state of paddy procurement in Odisha, criticizing the government for not opening mandis in eight districts.

During a press conference, BJD vice president Sanjay Das Burma and other party leaders slammed the administration for mishandling the situation and neglecting farmers' woes.

BJD leaders warned that if the government fails to address these issues, the party plans to escalate protests statewide in a bid to safeguard the interests of the agricultural community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

