Alarming Paddy Procurement Mismanagement in Odisha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday expressed concern over the dire state of paddy procurement in Odisha, criticizing the government for not opening mandis in eight districts.

During a press conference, BJD vice president Sanjay Das Burma and other party leaders slammed the administration for mishandling the situation and neglecting farmers' woes.

BJD leaders warned that if the government fails to address these issues, the party plans to escalate protests statewide in a bid to safeguard the interests of the agricultural community.

(With inputs from agencies.)