Indian Army Initiates Free Medical Camp in Uri Amidst Ceasefire Violations

The Indian Army conducted a free medical camp in Uri, Baramulla, assisting over 500 residents affected by recent ceasefire violations. The camp, featuring medical and psychological support, emphasized preventive care. Local leaders expressed gratitude, highlighting the importance of such initiatives for inaccessible regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:43 IST
Indian Army organises medical camp. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has taken a commendable step by organizing a free medical camp in the ceasefire-affected region of Uri, Baramulla. The camp addressed the health needs of over 500 residents from villages close to the Line of Control, providing essential medical attention and psychological support.

A team comprising two medical officers and a psychologist delivered free consultations, treatment, and mental health sessions. The initiative aimed at raising hygiene and preventive care awareness among the villagers of Nambla and surrounding areas.

Local figures, including Shahid-ul-Islam, an Ex-Sarpanch from Nambla, have praised the efforts, noting the mental toll on residents due to recent shelling. They acknowledge the vital role of such camps in providing access to medical care, encouraging continued efforts by the Indian Army and government.

