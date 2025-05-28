Left Menu

U.N. Criticizes Israel's Aid Model in Gaza

The U.N. has criticized Israel's Gaza aid distribution model as chaotic and distracting from ongoing civilian tragedies. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini described the aid process as wasteful and not in line with humanitarian principles. The model serves as a point of contention amid continued conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The head of the U.N.'s agency for Palestinian refugees has slammed Israel's approach to providing aid in Gaza, labeling it as a 'distraction from atrocities.' This criticism follows chaos at an aid distribution site operated by the U.S.-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Speaking in Tokyo, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the process as 'wasteful,' citing images of desperate crowds pushing against fences. This approach, he argued, contradicts essential humanitarian principles, especially during ongoing civilian casualties.

Israeli forces continue operations in Gaza, leading to significant Palestinian casualties. The international aid community remains divided on the foundation's methods, with major organizations boycotting GHF's operations due to perceived biases. Israeli authorities, however, defend the system's potential to screen aid recipients and exclude Hamas affiliates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

