LIC Shares Surge Amidst Profit Boom

Life Insurance Corporation of India's stocks soared over 8% as the firm recorded a 38% rise in net profit for Q4 ending March 31, 2025. LIC achieved a net profit of ₹19,013 crore, attributed to reduced expenses, despite a drop in total and first-year premium incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a significant increase of over 8% on Wednesday following a strong financial performance. The state-owned insurance company reported a notable 38% growth in net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), LIC's stock closed at ₹942.55, a rise of 8.21%, peaking at ₹948 during intraday trading. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares increased by 7.97% to ₹940.75.

This surge in stock performance is largely attributed to LIC's net profit of ₹19,013 crore, which is up from ₹13,763 crore in the same quarter the previous year, driven by reduced management expenses. Despite a decline in total income and first-year premium income, renewal premiums rose, further stabilizing financial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

