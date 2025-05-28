LIC Shares Surge Amidst Profit Boom

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a significant increase of over 8% on Wednesday following a strong financial performance. The state-owned insurance company reported a notable 38% growth in net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), LIC's stock closed at ₹942.55, a rise of 8.21%, peaking at ₹948 during intraday trading. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares increased by 7.97% to ₹940.75.

This surge in stock performance is largely attributed to LIC's net profit of ₹19,013 crore, which is up from ₹13,763 crore in the same quarter the previous year, driven by reduced management expenses. Despite a decline in total income and first-year premium income, renewal premiums rose, further stabilizing financial growth.

