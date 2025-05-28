Left Menu

Syria Set to Double Electricity Supply with Major Infrastructure Deal

The Syrian government plans to sign an agreement to enhance its electrical grid by 5,000 megawatts, potentially doubling electricity access in the war-torn nation. The initiative involves collaboration with several international companies to develop gas turbines and solar plants, addressing severe power shortages and damaged infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria is poised to significantly increase its electricity supply following a forthcoming agreement with four companies to expand the national grid by 5,000 megawatts. The arrangement, part of the Syria Power Revival Initiative, aims to tackle the severe power shortages plaguing the nation after years of conflict.

Currently, state electricity is limited to just two or three hours daily in most regions. As part of efforts to address this crisis, a signing ceremony will take place at the Syrian presidential palace, with President Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasizing the urgency of boosting power availability.

The initiative will involve top global firms, including Qatar's UCC Holding, Turkish energy companies, and U.S.-based Power International USA. The development will focus on both gas turbines and solar facilities, with Qatar also aiding Syria through natural gas supplies.

