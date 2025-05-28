Delhi HC Orders Rigorous Scrutiny of No-Entry Permits to Curb Traffic Exploitation

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered authorities to rigorously verify online applications for no-entry permits by examining attached documents before giving approval. This move is intended to prevent the misuse of such permits, which transporters have exploited to circumvent regulations, contributing to Delhi's traffic congestion.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued the order while addressing a public interest litigation filed by Nishant Gulati, who is represented by Advocate Aditya Kadian. The plea shed light on the existence of a transport mafia in the city and accused authorities of inadequate enforcement of traffic laws, resulting in unregulated operations of overloaded and overheight vehicles, which have led to fatal accidents.

The petition further alleged widespread misuse of no-entry permits, as transporters often submit forged documents to obtain approvals for non-essential goods, worsening traffic issues. It also claimed that transporters, in collusion with officials, misuse these permits to enter the city during hours designated for essential goods transport but later distribute non-essential items, sidestepping restrictions. The court emphasized the importance of transparency and diligence in the permit issuance process to prevent fraudulent practices and ensure road safety.