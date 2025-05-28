Operation Sindoor Inspires Youth to Embrace Unity and Valour

NCC Senior Under Officer Nadira Khan shared her experiences from participating in the national-level exercise, Operation Sindoor, at Jamia Hamdard University. The exercise simulated real-life scenarios, where cadets demonstrated their skills and preparedness during mock drills.

The event, named 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti,' was a student pledge ceremony aimed at promoting national unity and patriotism. It took place in five cities across India, drawing participation from numerous universities, including the University of Kashmir and Himalayan University in Itanagar.

Nadira Khan expressed her drive to join the armed forces, inspired by the exercise that sought to break stereotypes. Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Professor Himani Sood, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the vision of a united India. Students at the various events took a pledge for unity and progress, rejecting terrorism and upholding the spirit of national integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)