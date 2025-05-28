Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Inspires Youth to Embrace Unity and Valour

NCC's Nadira Khan highlights the significance of Operation Sindoor, showcasing cadets' skills and fostering patriotism. She participated in a nationwide student pledge for unity held in multiple cities, promoting national integration. The event emphasized the power of youth and unity against division, terrorism, and stereotypes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:21 IST
Operation Sindoor Inspires Youth to Embrace Unity and Valour
NCC Senior Under Officer Nadira Khan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCC Senior Under Officer Nadira Khan shared her experiences from participating in the national-level exercise, Operation Sindoor, at Jamia Hamdard University. The exercise simulated real-life scenarios, where cadets demonstrated their skills and preparedness during mock drills.

The event, named 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti,' was a student pledge ceremony aimed at promoting national unity and patriotism. It took place in five cities across India, drawing participation from numerous universities, including the University of Kashmir and Himalayan University in Itanagar.

Nadira Khan expressed her drive to join the armed forces, inspired by the exercise that sought to break stereotypes. Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Professor Himani Sood, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the vision of a united India. Students at the various events took a pledge for unity and progress, rejecting terrorism and upholding the spirit of national integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025