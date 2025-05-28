Delhi LG Approves Major Police Transfers Amid Urban Development Moves

In a significant administrative move, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the transfer and posting of 38 Indian Police Service (IPS) and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers currently stationed with the Delhi Police. The decision, based on the Police Establishment Board's recommendations, takes immediate effect.

Among the officers reassigned are David Lalringsanga, Dheeraj Kumar, Raj Kumar Singh, and others. This announcement follows the LG's recent approval to grant a No Objection Certificate to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation for using a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board land parcel at Sarai Kale Khan.

The 2.5-acre land will become part of a transformative project aimed at developing Sarai Kale Khan into a major transit hub, integrating the ISBT, Delhi Metro, Indian Railway, and the RRTS Network. The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation requested the land on February 2, 2024, and the area is now available for allotment, pending Supreme Court approval for relocating existing night shelters.