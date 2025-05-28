Government Boosts Farmers' Welfare with Increased MSP
The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for kharif crops, aiming to enhance farmers' income. The decision, approved by the cabinet, will support agricultural production and development projects in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, generating youth opportunities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the government's dedication to farmers' welfare with the announcement of increased Minimum Support Prices for kharif crops. The initiative is expected to significantly boost both farmers' incomes and crop production.
The Union Cabinet's approval includes an over three percent increase in MSP for paddy, raising it to Rs 2,369 per quintal. Additionally, pulses and oilseeds will see hikes of up to nine percent for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season, which was presented by the agriculture ministry.
Modi also highlighted infrastructure projects approved by the cabinet, such as the 4-Lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor. This development aims to accelerate Andhra Pradesh's progress, creating numerous opportunities for young people across the state. Other projects in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh promise to reduce logistics costs and drive sustainable growth.
