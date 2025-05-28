European Stocks Stumble Amid Trade Negotiations and Economic Data Review

European stock indices closed lower on Wednesday as investors scrutinized ongoing trade negotiations with the United States alongside assessing recent economic data releases from the region.

The STOXX 600 index fell by 0.6%, reversing gains from earlier in the week after U.S. President Trump postponed European Union tariffs. EU officials are seeking information on U.S. investments from top regional companies, adding to market uncertainties.

Though German automakers are engaged in dialogues with Washington to avert tariff imposition, the sector managed a slight rise. Economic signals remain mixed as Germany's import prices and unemployment fluctuate, influencing potential ECB rate adjustments. France's CAC 40 weakened amid geopolitical concerns over Russia-Ukraine tensions.

