Delhi Police Struggles to Track X Posts in Rana Ayyub Controversy

Delhi Police have submitted an Action Taken Report (ATR) in a Saket court over a case involving journalist Rana Ayyub and her alleged controversial posts on the microblogging site X. The police report, presented to Chief Judicial Magistrate Himanshu Raman Kumar, claims that the posts in question are not visible on the platform. A reply from X is still awaited.

The ATR was prompted by an application from practicing advocate Amita Sachdeva. Despite several attempts to retrieve details from X about the account @RanaAyyub, including notices sent on January 28, March 3, April 10, and April 22, 2025, the requested information remains pending. The investigation is set to continue upon receiving a response from X.

The court initially ordered a case registration under Sections 153A, 295A, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Amita Sachdeva's complaint, which alleged offensive content by Rana Ayyub against Hindu deities. Posts dating back to 2013, 2014, and 2015 were identified as causing distress. Despite the FIR registration, Sachdeva remains dissatisfied with the ATR, claiming it doesn't fully encompass her original complaint.

