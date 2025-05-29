Left Menu

Global Markets Wobble Amid Nvidia's Reveal and Oil Supply Concerns

Global markets declined as investors weighed Nvidia's earnings and rising oil prices due to OPEC+ maintaining production levels. Wall Street and European indices fell, with Nvidia shares dropping post-earnings. Concerns linger over U.S.-Europe trade tensions and implications for inflation and the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 03:23 IST
Global Markets Wobble Amid Nvidia's Reveal and Oil Supply Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets edged lower on Wednesday as investors digested Nvidia's earnings report amid climbing oil prices caused by supply concerns. OPEC+ maintained current production levels, and U.S. authorities restricted Chevron's Venezuelan crude exports, contributing to the rise in oil prices.

Nvidia's earnings surpassed analyst expectations, but its forecast for the second quarter fell short of Wall Street estimates due to tighter U.S. restrictions on exports of AI chips to China. This resulted in Nvidia shares dropping 0.5% during regular trading, although they rebounded by 3% in extended trading.

Major U.S. indices closed down, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experiencing losses. European and global indices followed suit amid uncertainty surrounding U.S.-EU trade negotiations. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is grappling with potential challenges posed by rising inflation and unemployment.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025