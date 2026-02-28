From ‘Fragile Five’ to Fourth-Largest Economy: Dr Jitendra Singh Highlights Science-Driven Path to Viksit Bharat @2047

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today asserted that India’s transformation from being labelled among the “Fragile Five” economies in 2014 to emerging as the world’s fourth largest economy represents a decisive shift in national confidence, institutional capability and strategic direction.

He stated that India is firmly on track to become the third largest economy in the near future and realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 — the centenary year of Independence.

Delivering the 5th P. Parameswaran Memorial Lecture at Kowdiar, Thiruvananthapuram, on the theme “Viksit Bharat @2047: Science, Technology and Future Ready Innovation for National Transformation,” Dr. Jitendra Singh described the occasion as providential, noting that it coincided with National Science Day. The programme was organised by Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram (BVK) in memory of Shri P. Parameswaran, a renowned thinker, ideologue and social leader.

A Civilizational Resurgence Rooted in Self-Belief

Beginning his address with reflections on India’s civilizational resilience, Dr. Jitendra Singh said India is an ancient nation that has endured invasions, colonial rule and systemic exploitation, yet has consistently emerged stronger. He emphasised that in recent years, a renewed sense of self-belief has taken root across society.

He observed that democracy becomes truly meaningful when even the most underprivileged citizen feels empowered to aspire. “When a mother in the poorest household can dream that her child can become a scientist, doctor or civil servant — and believes that the system will allow that dream to be realised — that is the true spirit of democracy,” he said.

Innovation-Led Growth: From Rank 81 to 38 in Global Innovation Index

Highlighting India’s innovation trajectory, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that in 2014, India ranked 81st in the Global Innovation Index. Today, the country has climbed to the 38th position — a significant leap reflecting systemic reforms and policy support for research and entrepreneurship.

India now hosts over two lakh startups, generating more than 21 lakh jobs. Recalling the launch of “Start Up India” in 2015, he said the term was unfamiliar to many at the time. Today, it has evolved into a nationwide movement that has redefined employment generation and wealth creation.

Nearly half of these startups are emerging from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, signalling decentralised growth. A significant number are women-led enterprises, reflecting changing socio-economic dynamics and expanding leadership roles for women in innovation ecosystems.

Women at the Forefront of National Missions

Dr. Jitendra Singh observed that the conventional narrative of women empowerment is undergoing a transformation. Women scientists and innovators are now leading some of India’s most prestigious missions in space, science, and governance.

This shift, he said, demonstrates that empowerment is no longer a slogan but a structural reality embedded in India’s institutional framework.

Strengthening Research and Intellectual Property

On research output, the Minister said India now ranks sixth globally in patent filings, with more than 60 percent of applications filed by resident Indians — an indicator of growing domestic innovation capacity.

India is also among the leading nations in scientific publications, with a rising number of highly cited research papers. Thousands of Indian scientists are ranked among the top two percent globally, underscoring international recognition of Indian scientific excellence.

Opening Space and Nuclear Sectors to Private Participation

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted landmark policy reforms in the space and nuclear sectors that have enabled private participation and accelerated growth. These reforms have significantly expanded India’s space economy and enhanced indigenous capabilities in advanced technologies and defence production.

India’s defence exports have risen steadily, reflecting increased self-reliance and technological maturity.

Ocean Mission and Blue Economy Potential

Referring to the Ocean Mission, the Minister said India is uniquely positioned as the only country with an ocean named after it. He stressed that exploration of marine resources, deep-sea minerals and ocean biodiversity will play a crucial role in future economic value addition.

He described the blue economy as a strategic frontier for long-term growth, technological innovation and sustainable development.

Policy Ecosystem Beyond Government Jobs

Dr. Jitendra Singh also spoke about transformative policy initiatives such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Atal Innovation Mission, PM Mudra Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana and PM SVANidhi.

These initiatives, he said, are reshaping the economic landscape by expanding opportunities beyond conventional government employment. They are encouraging entrepreneurship, supporting traditional artisans, empowering street vendors and enabling small entrepreneurs to gain financial dignity and stability.

“The Best Time to Be in India”

Calling this period “the best time to be in India,” the Minister urged young Indians — including those pursuing education abroad — to remain connected with the country’s growth story. While acknowledging the value of global exposure, he emphasised that India today offers unprecedented opportunities in research, innovation and enterprise.

He underscored that the journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047 will be shaped by today’s youth. The responsibility of the present generation, he said, lies in building institutional capacity, strengthening governance systems and creating an enabling ecosystem for innovation and inclusive growth.

Concluding his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that when India celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047, it must stand as a fully developed, innovation-driven and globally respected nation — powered by science, technology and the aspirations of its people.