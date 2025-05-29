Court Ruling Shakes Up Trump's Tariff Plans, Boosts U.S. Dollar

A recent U.S. federal court decision has halted President Donald Trump's contentious 'Liberation Day' tariffs, significantly impacting the financial markets. In immediate response, U.S. stock futures surged, and the dollar rose against stable currencies like the yen and Swiss franc.

The Trump administration has declared its intention to appeal the ruling, hinting at continued volatility in trade and economic policies. Analysts predict that this legal battle may escalate to the Supreme Court, ultimately affecting the stability of U.S. institutions.

Market experts are divided on the ruling's long-term effects, yet many agree that it has momentarily alleviated some economic uncertainties. However, as the situation remains fluid, investors are advised to stay cautious regarding quick market reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)