Court Ruling Shakes Up Trump's Tariff Plans, Boosts U.S. Dollar

A U.S. federal court has blocked President Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs, causing U.S. stock futures to climb and the dollar to rise against the yen and Swiss franc. The Trump administration plans to appeal the ruling, which could lead to further uncertainty in economic and trade policies.

Updated: 29-05-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 06:14 IST
A recent U.S. federal court decision has halted President Donald Trump's contentious 'Liberation Day' tariffs, significantly impacting the financial markets. In immediate response, U.S. stock futures surged, and the dollar rose against stable currencies like the yen and Swiss franc.

The Trump administration has declared its intention to appeal the ruling, hinting at continued volatility in trade and economic policies. Analysts predict that this legal battle may escalate to the Supreme Court, ultimately affecting the stability of U.S. institutions.

Market experts are divided on the ruling's long-term effects, yet many agree that it has momentarily alleviated some economic uncertainties. However, as the situation remains fluid, investors are advised to stay cautious regarding quick market reactions.

