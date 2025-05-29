Left Menu

Asian Markets Rally as Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs

Asian stocks and Wall Street futures surged after a U.S. court blocked President Trump's tariffs. The Court of International Trade ruled Trump exceeded his authority. The White House appealed, but markets are hopeful for lower tariffs. Nvidia also contributed to market gains with strong earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 07:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected move, Asian markets soared following a U.S. federal court decision obstructing President Trump's proposed tariffs. The Manhattan-based Court of International Trade ruled that Trump had overstepped his authority by applying broad tariffs to countries with trade surpluses with the U.S.

The White House, facing a potential uphill legal battle, swiftly appealed the verdict, possibly escalating the matter to the Supreme Court. Financial analysts, however, remain optimistic, anticipating that this development could deter the implementation of the steep tariffs Trump threatened.

The news had a worldwide ripple effect on the markets, causing indices like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's shares to post significant gains. In related news, Nvidia's strong earnings further boosted Nasdaq futures, while actions by OPEC+ and U.S. policies hinted at broader economic impacts.

