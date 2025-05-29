Left Menu

Puzzle Unpacked: Life Sentence for 2018 Patnagarh Parcel Bomb Attack

Punjilal Meher, a college lecturer, receives a life sentence for orchestrating a deadly parcel bomb attack in Patnagarh, killing two people and injuring one. Former Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra called the case the most complicated of his career, attributing the crime to a personal vendetta against the victim's family.

29-05-2025
Former Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic conclusion to a complex investigation, a court has sentenced Punjilal Meher, a college lecturer, to life imprisonment for orchestrating the 2018 Patnagarh parcel bomb attack that claimed two lives and injured one. Former Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra described it as 'the most complicated case' of his career.

The tragedy unfolded just days after Soumyasekhar Sahu's wedding when a seemingly benign gift parcel, received at his Patnagarh residence, exploded with lethal force. The blast resulted in the deaths of Soumyasekhar and his grandmother, while leaving his wife seriously injured. Bothra recounted how the assailant, driven by animosity towards the victim's family, constructed the bomb using online tutorials.

Punjilal Meher, held a grudge against Soumyasekhar's mother, a college principal, as he aspired to her position. This vendetta propelled the crime, according to investigators who gathered extensive evidence, leading to his conviction on multiple charges, including murder and the use of explosive substances, resulting in a multi-faceted life sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

