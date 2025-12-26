Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion Hits Syrian Mosque

In a tragic event, a devastating explosion rocked the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in Syria, claiming the lives of at least eight individuals and injuring 18 more, as reported by SANA on Friday. According to officials from the Syrian Health Ministry, these are the preliminary figures of casualties.

Following the blast, victims were swiftly transported to the Karam al-Louz Hospital in Homs. SANA further noted that the Interior Ministry reported the deployment of internal security units to establish a perimeter around the mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab district of Homs, located in central Syria.

Authorities have launched an in-depth investigation, collecting evidence to pursue those responsible for this criminal act. Initial findings suggest that explosive devices planted within the mosque triggered the explosion, as a security source revealed to SANA.

In a staunch reaction, the Syrian Foreign Ministry denounced the terrorist attack, which struck during Friday prayers, as a heinous assault on both human and moral values. The Ministry condemned the act as a desperate attempt to destabilize Syria and as a strike against the resilience of the Syrian populace.

Reaffirming Syria's unwavering commitment to combat terrorism in all forms, the Ministry emphasized that such acts will not deter their efforts to maintain security, protect citizens, and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice. SANA reported that the Ministry extended heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, wished the injured a swift recovery, and stood united with the Syrian people in their hour of grief.

