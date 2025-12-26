Left Menu

Tragic Mosque Explosion Underscores Syrian Sectarian Tensions

An explosion in a mosque of the Alawite minority in Homs, Syria, resulted in eight deaths and 18 injuries. The incident occurred during Friday prayers, with the perpetrator's identity unknown. The blast, condemned by Syrian and regional officials, highlights ongoing sectarian tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:47 IST
Tragic Mosque Explosion Underscores Syrian Sectarian Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion at an Alawite mosque in Homs, Syria, has claimed the lives of eight people while injuring 18 others. The attack occurred during Friday prayers, as confirmed by Syrian state news agency SANA.

Authorities have yet to determine the identity of the perpetrator, and security officials report that the number of casualties may rise. The Imam Ali bin Abi Talib mosque was devastated by an explosive device, prompting immediate condemnation from Syria's foreign ministry and neighboring countries.

This act comes amid a backdrop of sectarian violence in Syria, following a significant political shift in the nation's leadership. The blast has sent shockwaves through the region, highlighting the fragility of peace in wartorn areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025