Tragic Mosque Explosion Underscores Syrian Sectarian Tensions

An explosion at an Alawite mosque in Homs, Syria, has claimed the lives of eight people while injuring 18 others. The attack occurred during Friday prayers, as confirmed by Syrian state news agency SANA.

Authorities have yet to determine the identity of the perpetrator, and security officials report that the number of casualties may rise. The Imam Ali bin Abi Talib mosque was devastated by an explosive device, prompting immediate condemnation from Syria's foreign ministry and neighboring countries.

This act comes amid a backdrop of sectarian violence in Syria, following a significant political shift in the nation's leadership. The blast has sent shockwaves through the region, highlighting the fragility of peace in wartorn areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)