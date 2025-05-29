Sikkim Celebrates 50 Years of Statehood: A Model of Progress and Culture

Sikkim marked its 50th anniversary of Statehood with a virtual address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded the state's significant achievements over the decades. Modi noted that Sikkim has set an example as a model of progress, rich in cultural heritage, despite geographical challenges.

Addressing the event from Bagdogra, West Bengal, after inclement weather hindered his physical presence in Sikkim, Modi praised Sikkim's move towards a democratic future 50 years ago. He emphasized the northeastern state's development, asserting that Sikkim's ambitions are now realized through economic progress and sustainable practices, including becoming 100% organic.

The Prime Minister highlighted the national government's dedication to developing the Northeast under the 'Act Fast' model, driven by the 'Act East' policy. He mentioned investments announced at the Rising Northeast 2025 summit, targeting regional growth and job creation. Modi also pointed out infrastructure improvements such as new highways and enhanced connectivity in Sikkim, including the Atal Setu linking Sikkim and Darjeeling.

