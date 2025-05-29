Left Menu

Reserve Bank of India Records Bumper Dividend Amid Balance Sheet Growth

The Reserve Bank of India's balance sheet grew by 8.20% as of March 31, 2025, resulting in a substantial dividend of Rs 2.69 lakh crore for the central government. Key contributors to asset growth were gold, domestic, and foreign investments. Income increased by 22.77%, while a provision of Rs 44,861.70 crore was made for the Contingency Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:28 IST
Reserve Bank of India Records Bumper Dividend Amid Balance Sheet Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's balance sheet witnessed an impressive growth of 8.20% as of March 31, 2025, delivering a remarkable dividend of Rs 2.69 lakh crore to the central government. This growth is attributed mainly to substantial increases in gold holdings, domestic investments, and foreign investments, as articulated in the RBI's Annual Report for 2024-25 released on Thursday.

The financial year saw a 22.77% surge in income, with a relatively modest expenditure rise of 7.76%. Consequently, the overall surplus amounted to Rs 2,68,590.07 crore, marking an increase of 27.37% over the previous year. The balance sheet highlights the Central Bank's multifaceted roles, encompassing currency issuance, monetary policy, and reserve management.

On the liabilities front, expansionary trends were also evident, with an increase in notes issued, revaluation accounts, and other liabilities. The RBI set aside Rs 44,861.70 crore for the Contingency Fund, demonstrating preparedness for future uncertainties. The composition of assets pointed towards a dominance of foreign currency and gold at 74.27% as of the end of March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025