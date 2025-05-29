Reserve Bank of India Records Bumper Dividend Amid Balance Sheet Growth

The Reserve Bank of India's balance sheet witnessed an impressive growth of 8.20% as of March 31, 2025, delivering a remarkable dividend of Rs 2.69 lakh crore to the central government. This growth is attributed mainly to substantial increases in gold holdings, domestic investments, and foreign investments, as articulated in the RBI's Annual Report for 2024-25 released on Thursday.

The financial year saw a 22.77% surge in income, with a relatively modest expenditure rise of 7.76%. Consequently, the overall surplus amounted to Rs 2,68,590.07 crore, marking an increase of 27.37% over the previous year. The balance sheet highlights the Central Bank's multifaceted roles, encompassing currency issuance, monetary policy, and reserve management.

On the liabilities front, expansionary trends were also evident, with an increase in notes issued, revaluation accounts, and other liabilities. The RBI set aside Rs 44,861.70 crore for the Contingency Fund, demonstrating preparedness for future uncertainties. The composition of assets pointed towards a dominance of foreign currency and gold at 74.27% as of the end of March 2025.

