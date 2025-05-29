Modi Launches Rs 1010 Crore City Gas Project in West Bengal

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the City Gas Distribution project in West Bengal's Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts, marking a significant stride in India's energy landscape. The project, estimated at over Rs 1010 crore, is designed to deliver Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 lakh households, commercial enterprises, and industrial sectors. Additionally, around 19 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will be established to serve vehicular traffic, aligning with the Government's Minimum Work Program targets.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted India's significant advancements in the energy sector over recent years. 'India is swiftly progressing towards an energy-centric economy,' he remarked. The city gas distribution network has proliferated across more than 5,520 districts, impacting various aspects including transportation through CNG usage. He underscored the reduction in pollution levels leading to health improvements and financial relief for citizens. PM Modi noted that over 31 crore people in India now enjoy LPG connections, realizing the government's vision of universal gas distribution access.

Further emphasizing the progress in the gas-based economy, PM Modi mentioned the Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline Project, a cornerstone initiative connecting gas pipelines to eastern India. This strategy not only bolsters the gas-based industries but also generates new employment opportunities. 'We are paving the way for an India where energy is affordable, clean, and accessible to everyone,' he stated. PM Modi's itinerary includes visits to Bihar this evening and Uttar Pradesh the following day. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)