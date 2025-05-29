Left Menu

US Court Decision Sparks Mixed Reactions in UK Equities

British equities showed mixed movements on Thursday as a U.S. court's decision against President Trump's tariffs initially lifted enthusiasm. However, dips in utilities and ongoing trade concerns tempered potential gains. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped slightly, but the FTSE 250 saw modest gains thanks to specific sector advancements.

29-05-2025
In a tumultuous day on the markets, British equities displayed mixed responses Thursday as news broke of a U.S. court's decision to block President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs. The ruling, perceived as a potential reprieve from ongoing trade uncertainties, initially boosted market sentiment.

By 0952 GMT, the FTSE 100 had fallen by 0.05%, whereas the FTSE 250 had climbed 0.3%. Investors appeared cautiously optimistic despite persistent trade concerns and downturns in utility stocks, which tempered market enthusiasm. Notably, luxury brand Burberry experienced gains, surging by 2%.

In related developments, industrial metal miners benefited from rising metal prices, with major players such as Rio Tinto and Glencore seeing stocks advance between 1% and 2%. Despite these gains, a spike in UK government bond yields saw utilities suffering, while auto platform Auto Trader faced setbacks due to unmet revenue forecasts.

