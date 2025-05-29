Golden Surge: Reserve Bank's Precious Metal Increase

The Reserve Bank of India's gold holdings soared by 57.12% to reach Rs 4,31,624.8 crore as of March 31, 2025, according to the central bank's most recent annual report. This increase is primarily attributed to the acquisition of an additional 54.13 metric tonnes of gold and rising gold prices.

The total gold held by the Reserve Bank amounted to 879.58 metric tonnes at the end of March 2025, a notable increase from 822.10 metric tonnes recorded a year earlier, marking an uptick of 57.48 metric tonnes over the year.

Breaking down the statistics further, 311.38 metric tonnes of gold are recorded as an asset of the Issue Department, while 568.20 metric tonnes are held as assets of the Banking Department. This showcases the Reserve Bank's strategic move towards strengthening its gold reserves amid fluctuating market values and currency depreciation.

