Left Menu

Golden Surge: Reserve Bank's Precious Metal Increase

The Reserve Bank's gold assets have climbed by 57.12% to Rs 4,31,624.8 crore as of March 31, 2025, due to additional 54.13 metric tonnes and price increases. This asset includes 879.58 metric tonnes of gold as of the same date, compared to 822.10 metric tonnes the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:04 IST
Golden Surge: Reserve Bank's Precious Metal Increase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's gold holdings soared by 57.12% to reach Rs 4,31,624.8 crore as of March 31, 2025, according to the central bank's most recent annual report. This increase is primarily attributed to the acquisition of an additional 54.13 metric tonnes of gold and rising gold prices.

The total gold held by the Reserve Bank amounted to 879.58 metric tonnes at the end of March 2025, a notable increase from 822.10 metric tonnes recorded a year earlier, marking an uptick of 57.48 metric tonnes over the year.

Breaking down the statistics further, 311.38 metric tonnes of gold are recorded as an asset of the Issue Department, while 568.20 metric tonnes are held as assets of the Banking Department. This showcases the Reserve Bank's strategic move towards strengthening its gold reserves amid fluctuating market values and currency depreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025