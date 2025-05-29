Kejriwal Seeks NOC for Passport Renewal Amid Ongoing CBI Probe
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks court permission to renew his expired passport. The court has issued notices to the ED and CBI for a response, with further hearings set for June 4. Kejriwal appeared via video conferencing in the ongoing Excise policy case alongside other accused.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Rouse Avenue court, requesting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the renewal of his personal passport, which expired in 2018. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh has sought responses from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), scheduling the next hearing for June 4.
Kejriwal's counsel highlighted that although the former CM was using his official passport due to his position, he now requires a personal passport for a ten-year renewal period. The request has drawn attention due to the ongoing investigation related to the Excise policy.
During the latest hearing concerning the Excise policy case, Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha, and others, participated via video conferencing. The CBI indicated its readiness to proceed with arguments on the framing of charges, amidst a backdrop of pending applications and a court directive for the inclusion of all communications and notices in the list of unrelied documents. The CBI has already submitted a charge sheet and supplementary documents following its in-depth investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Allegations Rock Enforcement Directorate
Enforcement Directorate Detains Gujarat Samachar Owner Amidst Controversy
Supreme Court Criticizes Enforcement Directorate for Overreach in Investigations
SC stays money laundering probe against Tamil Nadu-run liquor retailer TASMAC, says Enforcement Directorate crossing all limits
Bribery Scandal Rocks Enforcement Directorate in Kerala