Kejriwal Seeks NOC for Passport Renewal Amid Ongoing CBI Probe

In a significant development, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Rouse Avenue court, requesting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the renewal of his personal passport, which expired in 2018. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh has sought responses from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), scheduling the next hearing for June 4.

Kejriwal's counsel highlighted that although the former CM was using his official passport due to his position, he now requires a personal passport for a ten-year renewal period. The request has drawn attention due to the ongoing investigation related to the Excise policy.

During the latest hearing concerning the Excise policy case, Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha, and others, participated via video conferencing. The CBI indicated its readiness to proceed with arguments on the framing of charges, amidst a backdrop of pending applications and a court directive for the inclusion of all communications and notices in the list of unrelied documents. The CBI has already submitted a charge sheet and supplementary documents following its in-depth investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)