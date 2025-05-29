India's Energy Future: Modi Launches ₹1,010-Crore Gas Distribution Project in West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a significant Rs 1,010-crore City Gas Distribution project in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, highlighting its role in India's ambition to become a developed nation. The initiative will supply piped natural gas to homes, promoting clean energy, job creation, and economic growth.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,010-crore City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar, West Bengal, emphasizing its importance in India's stride towards becoming a developed nation.
Addressing the audience, Modi highlighted the project's multifaceted benefits, including cleaner energy, cost savings, and job creation. He described it as a crucial move towards sustainable development, with PNG to be supplied to over 2.5 lakh households and multiple CNG stations being established.
Modi praised the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and similar initiatives for improving access to clean cooking fuel, noting a shift towards a gas-based economy. He also cited significant infrastructure projects in the region, underscoring Bengal's key role in India's energy landscape.
